Child injured in collision with car near school in Bexhill
A child has been injured in a collision with a car in Bexhill.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 1:39 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene in Birkdale at around 8.15am today (Wednesday, November 23).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were called “to reports of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian. The child suffered minor injuries.”
An onlooker said the incident took place near the Birkdale entrance to Little Common School in Shepherds Close.
“Police, two paramedic cars and an ambulance were there at the school run time,” they said.
Little Common School is a school for boys and girls aged five to 11.