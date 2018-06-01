Children get new play equipment

It will be mud pies, grass cakes and leaf omelettes on the menu for the children at the Fellowship of St Nicholas from now on.

The charity, which helps children and families in the area who are affected by poverty, now has a fantastic new play facility thanks to a generous gesture by Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club.

On Thursday May 24, Roy Wake, President of the Club officially opened the Wooden Spoon Play Garden in the presence of Bob Rogers Chair of the Sussex Region Wooden Spoon, their committee members; the Board of Trustees of FSN, supporters and staff of both charities.

Peter Knight explained: “The Wooden Spoon the children’s charity of rugby” have completed an ongoing project to develop the nursery’s play facilities.

“A mud kitchen, a bug nesting box, wobbly bridge, growing beds and a willow tunnel were added to the existing apparatus in the garden area. “The children were obviously enjoying the new equipment and getting full use of the tools and pans.

“Wooden Spoon raise funds from lunches, golf days, sponsored events and other rugby activities to help disadvantaged children. “Hastings and Bexhill RFC have been great supporters of the charity in recent years.

“This is Wooden Spoon’s second donation to Fellowship of St Nicholas, having built the Multi Use Games Area in 2009.

“After the opening ceremony the guests were entertained to a delicious finger buffet, not mud pies, in the Board Room which houses a display of the history of the charity.”

The Fellowship of St Nicholas aims to provide effective and professional caring action without discrimination and favour for children and young people suffering the effects of poverty, disadvantage, neglect and abuse.

Trustees and staff work together to alleviate poverty, disadvantage, discrimination and social exclusion and promote equality, needs led services, and participation.

The charity also runs a series of community learning courses and Dragonflies - a free pre and post bereavement service supporting children, young people and families.

Dragonflies offer a safe place for parents/carers and children to express their grief and to share ways of coping with their loss.

Dragonflies holds its Fund Raising Week from July 2 - July 6 and is encouraging people to arrange events in support of the charity.

They suggest holding a Fancy Dress day, a sponsored Dance-aThon or a cake sale. For more information on how to get involved, contact Francesca or Imogen on 01424 423683, Ext 35. For more on the Fellowship of St Nicholas and its work visit www.fsncharity.co.uk.

