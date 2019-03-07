Children in Hastings and Rother dress as their favourite fictional charcters to celebrate World Book Day

School children across Hastings and Rother have been dressing up as their favourite characters from books today as they take part in World Book Day.

World Book Day is the world’s biggest campaign to provide every child and young person in the country with a book of their own.

A registered charity, World Book Day is generously supported by sponsor National Book Tokens and brings together the UK and Ireland’s bookselling and publishing industries in an extraordinary collaboration.

This year World Book Day has a range of new initiatives that will help to get even more books directly into the hands of children and young people, especially those who wouldn’t otherwise have access to them.

Catering for all age groups, from toddler to teen, the expanded list of 13 new £1 titles for World Book Day 2019 has been created to appeal to the widest possible range of children and young people, tastes and abilities.

Pictured here are Franscesca, 9 and Milo, 6, from St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, with Horrible Histories and Sophie-May, 8, and Jessica 4, from Silverdale Primary Academy with Goldilocks.

For more information and World Book Day resources visit www.worldbookday.com

