Children in Need: Bexhill College childcare department creates Pudsey Room to raise funds

The childcare department of Bexhill College entered into the spirit of Children in Need on Friday November 16 by creating a ‘Pudsey Room’ to help raise money for the charity.

The students ran activities such as Pudsey racing, a Pudsey photo both and much more.

Students also had fun in trying to match childcare staff members to their baby photos. Also they broadcasted the Children In Need Duck race with a student winning a £10 amazon voucher after backing the right duck.

With all these impressive activities on offer the department raised over £275 in just four hours.

Penny Smith teacher of childcare commented “All the students worked well together by planning, preparing and running the room to raise money for this worthy cause.

“We would like to thank everyone for their donations”

Other schools in the Hastings and Rother area were taking part in Children in Need events on Friday, including Silverdale School, in St Leonards, Mary Magdelene School, in Bexhill and Netherfield School, at Battle.

The theme for this year’s fund raiser was Do Your Own Thing and help change lives.

Money raised from the Children in Need appeal helps provide grants to projects in the UK which focus on children and young people who are disadvantaged.

This year’s BBC Children in Need raised a record total of £50.6m on the night of its televised appeal. Children in Need has now raised more than £1bn since its first major appeal in 1980.

