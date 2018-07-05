Christchurch Singers raise funds for Refuge charity

Christchurch Singers sang their way to raising £960 for Refuge in their free ‘Music for a Summer’s Evening’ concert last Saturday.

Refuge charity providing specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

The Audience at the packed concert enjoyed songs from the 35 strong choir, music from Elizabeth Bush, Gerald Witts and Roland Friday, and humour from MC Barry Turnwell.

The choir are now having a well-deserved summer break, and will resume on the September 6 when rehearsals will begin for the Big Sing in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on October 13, and their Christmas Praise concert on Sunday December 9, at 6pm, when they will be joined by the Hooe Silver Band.

New members are welcome. Call secretary Chris Cox on 01424 220524.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)