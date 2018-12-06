Christmas magic comes to Little Common

Little Common was wonderfully lit up by the lights on the Christmas tree on the roundabout during a special ceremony on Sunday December 2.
A speech was given by James Kimber of the Cooden Beach Hotel who thanked the large crowd for coming and for local traders, shopkeepers and residents for providing the lights and for installing them, not only on the tree but on the village lampposts and shopfronts.
After the opening speech, Deirdre Earl spoke movingly about her husband Stuart who always did much for the annual Christmas Lights display in the past.
After the switch on, many of the people who came down to watch went up to sing carols at the Community Centre.
They were entertained by children from Little Common School Choir.
