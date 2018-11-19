Cineworld to close its doors next year

New plans have been unveiled for the site of a cinema when it closes next year.

Cineworld at the Sovereign Harbour Retail Park is expected to close next year when the entertainment giant moves to a new cinema at the Arndale Centre in Eastbourne town centre.

The owners, Prudential Assurance, are applying to Eastbourne council for permission to use the site for a retail outlet.

Town planners are due to make a decision tomorrow night (Tuesday) at Eastbourne Town Hall.

A planning statement submitted with a change of use application says: “The unit, Unit 7, is currently occupied by Cineworld but they have given notice and are due to relocate to a new unit in the extension of the Arndale Centre.

“Unit 7 will become vacant next year and to ensure the long-term viability of the retail park, it is proposed to change the use to retail and insert additional mezzanine space to meet occupier demand.

“Finding a new use for the soon to be vacated cinema is inextricably linked to maintaining the vitality and viability of the district centre while enabling a new cinema to anchor the Arndale scheme.

“The proposals will help to maintain the Sovereign Harbour Retail Park’s role as a dostrict centre and an established shopping destination within the hierarchy of centres within Eastbourne.”

Read more:

Appeal for past and present Guides to join 100 year celebrations in 2019

Brisk winter winds coming to Sussex: your five-day weather forecast for the week ahead

Bexhill mum’s desperate appeal to find son missing in Portugal for almost four months