Classic Car show to raise funds for charity and offers a day out for dads

Senlac Rotary’s annual Classic Car Show is set to offer a family friendly Father’s Day treat as well as raising funds for good causes.

Around £200,000 has been raised for good causes by the Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre since it first started 26 years ago.

The Classic Car Show is organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac and the next show will be held at the Bodiam Recreation field, opposite Bodiam Castle on Fathers’ Day, Sunday 17th June, 2018. The show will be open from 10am until 5pm and entrance is only £5 (children and parking free).

As well as a treat for dad the show provides all round family entertainment. There will be up to 400 classic cars on show and there will be a full programme of entertainment from 12 noon until 5pm that includes The Rockit Men, Cinque Ports Lindy Hoppers and The Victory Sisters.

Children will be well catered for with various rides.

Refreshments will include beer and ciders from the beer tent, a barbecue, tea, coffee, home-made cakes and snacks.

Show organiser Dave Miles, is hoping for good weather again: “We don’t want it as hot as last year, cool and dry would be perfect. If you are worried about the traffic, the AA will be on duty again this year controlling the flow; it worked really well last year.

The main recipients will be the Lee Hastings Trust, Hastings and Bexhill Mencap, The Parchment Trust, the Snowflake Night Shelter and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen. For more information contact Dave Miles on 07455 944849, e- mail senlaccarshow@mail.com.

