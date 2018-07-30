Classic cars set to line up at Hooe for the Old Motor Club Car Show

A stunning array of rare classic cars, vintage vehicles and motorcycles will be lining up on display at Hooe on Sunday August 5.

Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding its celebrated International 49th annual Car Show and it promises to be a great day out.

It takes place on Hooe Recreation Ground, situated between Pevensey and Ninfield on the B2095 (post code: TN33 9HR), from 11am to 5pm.

Chris Hone, from The Old Motor Club, said: “This show traditionally attracts a large selection of the rarer cars and motorbikes from the turn of the last century until 1970.

“Informed commentary is provided by the chairman, Ron Wanmer, in the show ring. Come and see the prestigious “lady and car” competition in which ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car.

“There will be a plethora of stalls; not all motoring related.

“These include refreshments and a bar. Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission, which includes a programme, is £5 for adults (Children under 16 free).

“Car parking in the new improved car park is free. Money raised is distributed amongst local charities.”

Visit the web site for full details: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk.

Hooe’s Old Motor Club was formed on the 7th January 1972 when 12 members started the ball rolling.

The club has grown from 12 to nearly 150 members.

The current age-limit for vehicles in the show is the 1970’s, having been raised from the 1960’s.