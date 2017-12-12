Co-op makes generous donation to help support bereaved children

Customers and staff at the Co-op store in Ore raised an amazing £2,580.57 for Dragonflies, a local charity which provides help and support for children who are experiencing bereavement.

The money was raised through the Co-op Community Fund.

Jane Luff, from the charity, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Ore Co-op for their generous donation.

“This is very much appreciated and will go directly to pre-bereavement and bereavement support for local children.”

Dragonflies is run by the Fellowship of St Nicholas.

When people shop at Co-op, 1% of what they spend on selected own-brand products and services goes to the local community fund. This includes money from the sale of carrier bags.

The Fellowship of St Nicholas (FSN) is a local children and families charity operating in Hastings, St. Leonards, Bexhill and Rural Rother.

Dragonflies is a free bereavement service supporting children, and young people aged 5-18 years who have been or are in the process of being bereaved based on the peer support model of group work. We aim to help them take steps along their personal bereavement journey.

Imaginative and progressive, sessions include creative therapy using a variety of art and play. Memory boxes/books, poetry and storytelling.

They also help parents develop their own support networks.

For more on Dragonflies ,and what it offers, visit www.fsncharity.co.uk.