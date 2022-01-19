Collision involving bus and car in Hastings
Police were called to a collision involving a bus and a car in Hastings yesterday evening (January 18).
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:17 pm
The incident happened at around 5.30pm in Elphinstone Road.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said no injuries were reported.
Elphinstone Road and nearby Hughenden Road were reportedly blocked for a while as traffic built up in the area.