Collision involving car and pedestrian in Bexhill

Police were called to a collision involving a car and a 61-year-old pedestrian in Bexhill yesterday evening.

The collision took place in Bexhill Road outside the Esso garage at around 6pm.

Police said a 61-year-old pedestrian was involved.

An ambulance was also called to the scene.

Police said a casualty suffered ‘minor injuries’ and was left in the care of the ambulance.

