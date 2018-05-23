Come and celebrate summer with Mais House veterans

The Royal British Legion Poppy Home Mais House is in preparations for its annual summer fete on Saturday June 2 from 2pm – 4pm and is asking the Bexhill community to come long and support veterans.

All money raised on the day will go to the residents’ amenities fund and will allow them to go on trips and pursue meaningful activities and hobbies.

Mais House requires donations of saleable items such as bottles, bric-a-brac, clothes, books, CDs, DVDs, records and prizes for the tombola. There will be a BBQ, beer tent and lots of stalls. Entry is free. The Royal British Legion Little Common band will be performing as well singer Sylvie Gallant. Bexhill Lions will be providing children’s games. The Bexhill Carnival Court, Bizzy Fingers and lots more will also be in attendance.

Mais House is at 18 Hastings Road, Bexhill.

