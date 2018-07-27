Community bus gets new vehicle

Bexhill Community Bus (BCB) has just purchased a new vehicle to help with its services to the Bexhill public.

The new vehicle, which cost £85.000, is a Mercedes –Benz Sprinter, converted for use by EVM Direct Ltd of Three Bridges in West Sussex – the same company from which BCB acquired its previous vehicle.

This new vehicle has many more options than BCB’s previous vehicles – mainly a low entry floor, with larger entry doors, which will make it far easier for passengers to alight and depart the vehicle.

It also has an automatic gear box, which will mean less work and fatigue for the drivers, not having to make hundreds of gear changes during the course of their shifts.

Other additional features are stop bells for the passengers, together with more destination signs throughout the vehicle.

BCB’s managing director Ian Harris said: “This is the 14th vehicle we have had since we began operating in 1980 and the ninth that I have been responsible for purchasing.

“It is the best vehicle we have ever had and although it has stretched our budget, we are confident that it will enhance our profile and encourage more people to use our services, which is for all members of the public.”

Bexhill Community Bus is run entirely by volunteers, who work as both drivers or conductors, and has four routes around Bexhill which are Little Common, Pebsham, Cooden and Sutton Place.

It operates six days a week Monday to Saturday both morning or afternoon, except Bank Holidays.

Fares cost £1.00 per route and they accept the County Bus Pass.

It also offers a private hire service to local organisations such as day centres and retirement homes.

Mr Harris added: “We are always looking for more volunteer drivers and conductors – full training is given before being employed.

“If you are interested in becoming one of our volunteers, I am confident you will enjoy your time with us.”

Ian can contacted at 47 London Road, Bexhill, on email at info @bexhillcommunitybus.co.uk or by phone at 01424 222820.

For more information, visit the charity’s website at http://www.bexhillcommunitybus.co.uk/.