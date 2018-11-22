Community choir raises amazing sum for St Michael’s Hospice

Rother Community Choir in Bexhill raised an amazing £1066 for St Michael’s Hospice.

The choir had taken part in the Big Sing event, organised by the hospice, and choir members raised the fabulous amount through sponsorship.

The choir welcomed Laura Sully, from St. Michael’s Hospice, to one of their Tuesday evening rehearsals and presented her with the cheque.

Laura thanked the choir members for the fantastic amount raised and told the choir how the money raised will help with the amazing work done by the hospice.

