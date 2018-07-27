Concern for Bexhill man missing for more than a week

Police are trying to trace Donald Venus, who went missing from his home in Bexhill last Tuesday (July 17).

Mr Venus, who is a married man, is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, and with short fair hair.

He was last seen at his home in Ninfield Road at 2.45pm on July 17.

Sergeant Sasha Stevens, of the missing persons team at Hastings, said: “He may be driving a grey Peugeot 307 car, registration GJ05 FNA.

“He has not taken any change of clothing with him or his passport, but he is known to be in possession of a bank card and mobile phone.”

Police said there is a possibility Mr Venus may be in the Croydon or Battersea areas of South London, but anyone seeing him or knowing of his exact whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1497 of 17/07.