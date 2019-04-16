Concern for missing St Leonards woman with dementia and her blind dog

Police are searching for high risk missing woman June Clark, from St Leonards.

The 75-year-old, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing around 4pm on Tuesday (16 April) and has not been seen since, police said.

She is about 5ft 4in, of slim build, with blonde/grey pinned up hair and wears heavy make-up, according to police.

June is likely to be wearing a long grey cardigan, a black top and leopard print leggings, and is also believed to be with her beige cocker spaniel Dibbles, who is blind.

She is known to frequent Bohemia Road, Warrior Square and Tower Road, and police are urging anyone who sees her to get in touch.

You can report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 904 of 16/04.