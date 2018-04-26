Concerns for missing Bexhill woman

Police are growing concerned for a missing woman from Bexhill.

Police say 24-year-old Kara Hannaford was last seen at her home in St James Road at 7am on Thursday (April 26).

Kara is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and with mousey blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a leopard print dress, white tights and possibly black boots and a black coat. She walks with a limp.

Inspector John Adams said: “We are searching for Kara who we are worried about. If you see her please contact us."

If you have seen Kara or have any information of her whereabouts, contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 218 of 26/04. If Kara is in danger or in urgent need of medical attention, dial 999.