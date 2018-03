Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenage girl.

Police say officers are concerned about the welfare of 17-year-old Debbie Sales who has been missing since Monday (February 26).

From Newhaven, police say Debbie could be in the Hastings or Eastbourne area. She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, slim with long blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sussex Police on 101.