Concert and fund raising dinner to support little Fia

A special event is taking place to help five year old girl from Westfield who has a life-limiting disease.

Fia Kent has Alexander Disease, an extremely rare disorder of the nervous system. It is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that mostly affects infants and children.

Fia’s mum Lian said: “The disease is so rare, there’s only been around 500 people diagnosed since the 1940s.”

Fia’s family and friends are battling to raise money to create as many happy memories as possible for her.

Friends of Fia was set up by the community in Westfield to help Fia’s family.

The fundraising campaign also helps to pay for Fia’s continued medical needs and house adaptations.

Now Claremont School at Hastings is hosting a fund raising dinner and concert in aid of Fia on Saturday September 22.

It has been organised by Mike Raxworthy and Garry Fellows and features the Blues Brothers and Soul Sisters Show, with a 16 piece band.

Other entertainment comes from the Kytes and close-up psychological entertainer Ritchie Campbell. The compere for the evening is Chris Gentry.

The event runs from 7pm - midnight. Tickets are £20, which include a two course meal with a posh ploughman’s and dessert.

They are available from Hastings Information Centre at Muriel Matters House, on the seafront, or from the New Inn and Archers the Butchers in Westfield.

Sponsors for the event include the New Inn, Westfield, Claremont School, Warehouse Light and Sound,, Judges Bakery and Sissy Events.