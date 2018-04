Two wards at the Conquest Hospital have been affected by norovirus.

As the Observer went to press this morning (Thursday, April 5), three bays were shut on Tressell ward and two on Newington ward.

A hospital spokesman said there were four confirmed cases.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting should stay at home, drink plenty of water, and not visit friends or relatives in hospital until free of symptoms for at least 48 hours.