Construction on new major Bexhill housing development to start

Directors at a housing firm met with Bexhill MP Huw Merriman on Wednesday (August 22) to hear about the latest progress on a major development.

Bovis Homes is proposing to build 1,050 houses on land off Wrestwood Road.

In November 2015, Rother District Council granted outline planning permission for the development on Worsham Farm.

But since then no construction has taken place and Mr Merriman penned a letter to Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Bovis Homes, asking the company to make good its commitment to build the new homes.

The MP went on a tour with directors before discussing the build timeline for the development.

Bovis Homes said 315 houses have been designated as affordable properties.

The firm said following ecological and archaeological works, construction is due to start later this year, which will also include a retail and community centre, primary school, public open space and amenity space. It added almost £10m will be invested into the community, including around £2m towards transport improvements, about £2.9m for education and £2.5m for the new public open space.

Steve Jones, managing director of Bovis Homes’ South East region, said: “We are very excited about this site, its future impact on the local economy and the benefits these houses, the school and public and amenity spaces will have on the community, which is at the forefront of our minds before and during the construction process. We understand and share Mr Merriman’s frustrations that the construction work has not begun sooner and discussed in detail the issues that have arisen, including the ecology and archaeology works, such as reptile clearance, translocation and the need for new planting.”

Ecology work started in 2017 and finished last month. Archaeological work is due to be complete by the end of October.

Keith Carnegie, executive director at Bovis Homes, will meet Mr Merriman in Westminster next month.

Keith said: “I am happy to keep the conversation with our site’s local MP flowing, and as transparent as possible.

“It is important that all those who will enjoy the benefits of our development are as up-to-date and clear on the progress as possible.”