Coronation Street actor visits Hastings and Bexhill Society

Well loved actor Jim Whelan was guest speaker when Bexhill, Hastings and Rother Parkinson Society held its monthly meeting at St. Augustines Church on March 22.

The local Parkinson Society has nearly 150 members, including those who have Parkinsons,family members and friends.

Jim, who lives in Eastbourne, is probably best known for acting the part of The Reverend Todd in Coronation Street, but has also appeared as a recurring character in Emmerdale, The Royal Family, Last of the Summer Wine and, most recently, Home Fires.

He gave an account of his 50 year career. Jim was born in Salford and, from a very young age, always wanted to become an actor. He joined a local youth club in Salford and got the appetite for acting after appearing in some 17 youth plays that the club presented. Later he joined the Salford Players who put on six shows a year and, following this, joined the Altrincham Garrick Theatre, one of the top amateur theatre companies in the country. Eventually he was spotted and moved to London where his career took off.

David Burchett, from the Society, said: “Jim reeled off the names of many famous people he has worked with over the years. In addition to his television career, In his early days, Jim also worked as a comic and singer in theatres and clubs. At the end Jim was thanked for such an excellent talk and presentation.

The next Parkinson Society meeting will be at St. Augustines Church, Cooden, on Friday, April 26 starting at 2pm New visitors are always welcomed.

