Coronavirus: Patient dies at Eastbourne DGH

Eastbourne DGH has revealed today (Wednesday) that a person has died from the coronavirus at the hospital.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs both the DGH and Conquest in Hastings, sid, “We can confirm the very sad news that a 75-year old patient with underlying health conditions and a recent history of travel abroad, has died at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

“The patient had tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Our hearts go out to the patient’s family and their loved ones at this difficult time.

“The trust is working to support any patients and members of staff who had come into contact with the patient.

“We want to reassure patients in the hospital or who may be attending appointments that we are following guidelines on managing infectious diseases to minimise any risk to patients and members of staff.”

What Eastbourne officials are doing about the virus