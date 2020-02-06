Coronavirus patient tests positive ‘in Brighton’

The third person to have been tested positive for coronavirus in the UK is said to have fallen ill in Brighton.

The national newspapers are reporting the patient has been rushed to a specialist NHS centre after presenting with the symptoms in the city.

However, when contacted by this newspaper, a spokesperson for the Department for Health refused to confirm where the patient is from.

Instead they released a statement from Professor Chris Whitty, chief mmdical officer for England.

He said, “A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three. The individual did not acquire this in the UK.

“The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had.”

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust has been contacted for comment.

The virus has infected 28,018 across the world and killed 565 people.