Costs are higher for older people

From: J Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

Further to all the people who object to anything the elderly get – not in benefits but what they paid in for – I would like to point out contrary to perception it actually can cost considerably more for an elderly a person.

For example, I used to buy a large bag of cat litter for under £2, I can’t physically carry that any more so have to buy a smaller bag at twice the cost. Two-for-one food offers are not much use if you live on your own, heating is an enormous expense as you get older. Some people need their heating on all day, a massive expense and then someone who can physically push a hoover etc round a room. None of these expenses are foisted on the young who if they can’t be bothered to work get government handouts. We have paid for the people coming up behind us, I expect a lot of people will be in for a harsh surprise what comes around goes around.