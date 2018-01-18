Could you support Bexhill Rotary in helping pupils with reading?

Bexhill Rotary Club is looking for more volunteers to help local primary school children with their reading.

Richard Harrison, from Bexhill Rotary Club, explained: “Since 1999 Bexhill Rotary Club have been running a service for local primary schools called Reading Partners.

“It is well known that because of large class sizes sometimes teachers cannot devote sufficient time to some children to support them in learning to read and thereafter encouraging them to read further to practise their skills.

“Similarly it is often difficult for parents because of everyday pressures to sit down with their children to hear them read.

“Club members as well as wives partners friends and other volunteers currently go into ten Bexhill schools for an hour at a time to sit with up to seven children to listen to them reading and provide encouragement and assistance as necessary .

“Sometimes the Partner will read with the same child over successive weeks so the child can benefit from the continuity of support and the Partner can see the progress being made by the child.

“This can be an extremely rewarding experience for the Partner and of course for the child.

“A good a reading ability enables the child to study all subjects, to use a computer and to write imaginatively.

“Teachers are most appreciative of the help they receive and Partners always receive a friendly welcome from them and of course the children. It is really a “win win situation “.

“Bexhill Rotary are always looking for new volunteers to carry on this work which can often have a dramatic affect on a child s progress and attitude towards school.

“Anyone with some free time and who has an affinity with young children would be suitable.

“As a necessity a clear DBS security check will be needed.

“There are 168 hours in a week and all you need is one free hour once a week or even once a fortnight.”

If you would like to take part or if you would like more information then please telephone Roger Batey on 01424 893929 or email roger@rbcider.co.uk

Anyone interested in finding out more about Bexhill Rotary and their activities should go to their website or Facebook page.