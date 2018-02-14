COUNTY NEWS: Family of couple injured in Grand Canyon crash ‘humbled’ by support

Hundreds of people have donated to help a couple who were injured in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon this weekend.

A fundraising page was set up to help support newly-weds Jonathan Udall, 32, and Ellie Milward, 29, after the couple, believed to be from Brighton, were caught up in the incident on Saturday (February 10).

Jonathan’s family said they were ‘humbled’ by the outpouring of support on the fundraising page, which had raised more than £13,000 this morning (February 14).

Jonathan’s sister Sarah Udall said: “My brother Jon and his beautiful wife Ellie were injured in a helicopter accident in Las Vegas it’s going to be a long hard road to recovery but they are strong. This has been set up by his amazing friends. I love each and every one ❤ thank you!”

His mother Marlene Udall added: “Feel so humbled at the love shown for Jon and Ellie, and all the support and kindness shown to Philip Udall, Sarah Udall and myself by so many people. We hope to be with our lovely son and brother, and his lovely wife very soon. Thank you all.”

The page was set up by Chris Tucker, who said: “Our dearest friends Jon Udall and Ellie Milward have been involved in a tragic accident whilst honeymooning in Las Vegas.

“They are both currently in critical condition and their parents are travelling out to be by their sides.

“During this terrible time we want to try and do what we can to help all affected through this terrible situation.

“We believe donating whatever we can will help relieve any unexpected financial stress and let all involved focus on the important thing, the speedy recovery of this lovely couple.”

In a update on the page, Mr Tucker added: “The amount of support hitting this page is enormous and overwhelming, thank you everyone.”

The couple both work for the Yorkshire Building Society; Ellie as a development manager and Jon as a regional manager.

Gary Fowler, director of retail network at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Jon and Ellie are two well-loved colleagues and everyone who works with them is devastated about what has happened. We’re staying in touch with their families and hope to hear positive news soon.”

Three other Britons from Worthing, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, were killed in the crash.

Colleagues of Stuart Hill, who worked at Lookers Mercedes-Benz in Portslade as a car salesman, have paid tribute to him.

A Lookers spokesperson said: “We are sad to confirm that Stuart Hill was an employee of Lookers. We are shocked to hear of this tragic accident and our deepest condolences go to Stuart’s family.

“He was a popular, highly valued and greatly respected member of the Lookers Mercedes team in Brighton and he will be sorely missed by all of his colleagues, customers and friends in the business.”

The parents of Jason and Stuart Hill paid tribute to their wonderful sons’, here.

And the community is set to come together at a prayer service for the victims in Worthing on Friday.

To view or donate to the fundraising page for Jon and Ellie, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jon-and-ellie