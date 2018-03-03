COUNTY NEWS: Firefighters risk lives to rescue boys trapped in frozen pond

Firefighters have risked their lives to rescue two boys who became trapped after walking over a frozen pond.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the pond by Moat Road in East Grinstead at 11.10am following reports the pair had walked over the frozen water to reach an island in the middle, but had then become trapped.

The service sent three fire engines - two from Crawley, one from Forest Row - and a technical rescue team to the scene. Video taken Amy Latter, who lives next to the pond, shows the firefighters breaking the ice and wading through the water to reach the boys, before sending an inflatable rescue raft across the cleared area. The two boys then get in the raft and are brought safely back to the main shore.

The fire crews left the scene at just after 12pm this afternoon.

East Grinstead Fire and Rescue Service responded to a tweet about the incident, criticising the youths for their behaviour. Their tweet said: "Hey fellas, thanks for putting our colleagues at extreme risk. Was it worth it?"

Sussex Fire Control also posted on social media to warn others from walking on frozen bodies of water. It said: "Do not put yourself at risk by entering frozen lakes or ponds. Stay away from the ice."

Fire crews used an inflatable raft to get the two boys to safety. Picture: Amy Latter

Fire crews used an inflatable raft to get the boys to safety. Picture: Amy Latter