COUNTY NEWS: Football legend joins thousands on London to Brighton Bike Ride

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman joined 16,000 cyclists taking on the London to Brighton bike ride for the British Heart Foundation on Sunday (June 17).

The 54-mile London to Brighton Bike Ride raised more than £3.1 million which will go towards funding research on how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease, which causes more than a quarter (26 per cent) of all deaths in the UK.

Doug, 33 proposed to his girlfriend, Summer 25 at the finish line of the London to Brighton Bike ride with the help of his son Cameron 12 (Photograph: Danny Fitzpatrick)

David Seaman took on the ride as he was close to the family of Sir David Frost, who lost his son an inherited heart condition.

He was joined by Doug, 33, who proposed to his girlfriend Summer, 25, at the finish line of the London to Brighton Bike Ride.

Doug’s son Cameron, 12, helped his dad propose by having the ‘will you marry me message?’ pinned on his back. Summer was in complete shock and didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes!’

Now in its 43rd year, the British Heart Foundation's (BHF) London to Brighton Bike Ride has seen over hundreds of thousands of cyclists pedalling over 41 million miles between them and raising over £70 million in the fight against heart and circulatory disease.

Ooompa Loompas celebrate finishing the British Heart Foundations London to Brighton Bike Ride 2018 (Photograph: Tim Ireland/PA Wire)

This year, around 16,000 BHF supporters started their challenge in the early hours of the morning at Clapham Common before cycling through the countryside to Brighton’s Madeira Drive, where they were met with loud cheers from the crowd.

After crossing the finishing line, David Seaman said: “Every three minutes someone will lose their life to heart and circulatory disease. The British Heart Foundation is fighting back through its essential heart research, but they need our help, which is why I chose to take part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride.

“It was an unforgettable experience. There was such a great atmosphere throughout the day and the view from Ditchling Beacon, the highest point of the ride, was well earned and hard to beat. I would encourage everyone to take part in this historic event.”

Elizabeth Tack, event lead for the BHF’s London to Brighton Bike Ride, said: “There is always such excitement at the start of our most popular event and this year was no exception. It was great to see David Seaman and Professor Paul Riley join thousands of people who took part in this year’s event, including heart attack survivors, those living with heart conditions or those proudly riding in memory of a loved one they have lost to heart and circulatory disease.

“The success of this event is testament to the fact that cycling is such an inclusive sport that everyone can enjoy and we are truly grateful to all our supporters for getting on their bikes and fundraising. Every penny raised helps us fund pioneering research that will help an estimated seven million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease.”

Registration for next year’s event opens today (June 18). All participants who sign up before the June 30 will receive a £10 discount on the registration price.

To find out more, visit: {http://bhf.org.uk/L2B|bhf.org.uk/L2B