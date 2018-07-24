COUNTY NEWS: Jamie Oliver spotted filming along Sussex town’s seafront

One Sussex town landed a big catch on Tuesday when superstar chef Jamie Oliver was spotted filming his new television show.

Steve McKay was celebrating turning 57 with his son Matthew when he spotted Mr Oliver and his co-star and childhood friend Jimmy Doherty filming for the new series of their show Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast on West Beach by the River Arun in Littlehampton – so the Inspire’d Flights drone hobbyist took some photos.

Jamie Oliver, pictured at West Beach, Littlehampton with co-star Jimmy Doherty, while filming for an episode of Jamie and Jimmys Friday Night Feast. Picture: Steve McKay/Inspire'd Flights

According to Mr McKay, they purchased some crab and cockles from Riverside Fish in Arun Parade, Littlehampton, and then prepared the meal on the beach. The episode is due to air around Christmas, he said.

While he admitted the Essex-born restaurant-owner ‘did not do anything for him’, he said it was a case ‘of being in the right place at the right time’ to get the pictures.

First airing in January 2014, Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast sees the pair cooking up a storm at their café at the end of Southend Pier, with celebrity guests including Sienna Miller and Usain Bolt.