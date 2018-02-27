COUNTY NEWS: The Levellers ‘deeply saddened’ by death of drummer’s son

A rock band has released a statement after the drummer’s 15-year-old son died in a bus collision in Sussex this weekend.

Yesterday (February 26), police named Alfie Harbord, of Bonchurch Road, Brighton, as the teenager who died after the incident in the early hours of Saturday (February 24).

Alfie Harbord (Photograph provided by Alifie Harbord's family and Sussex Police) SUS-180227-110542001

A statement by The Levellers today (February 27) said: “We are deeply saddened to report that Charlie Heather’s teenage son Alfie died on Saturday. As you can imagine this has been a great shock to the family and to everyone who knew him. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time. The band will be issuing an update regarding the forthcoming tour dates within the next few days.”

Sussex Police said: “The 15-year-old boy who sadly died after being in collision with a bus in Brighton in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 24) has been named as Alfie Harbord of Bonchurch Road, Brighton.

“An inquest will be opened into his death next week.

“His family has asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Police said officers were called to the incident in Marine Parade near Burlington Street at 12.50am on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “The 15-year-old boy from Brighton was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, but was declared dead at 1.19am. His family has been informed.”

Brighton and Hove Buses said it would launch a thorough investigation into the crash, and managing director Martin Harris said: “We are all very saddened by this awful news and our thoughts are with his family and friends who must be absolutely devastated.

“Our driver is utterly distraught. We are giving him our complete support during this awful time for all concerned.”