COUNTY NEWS: Woman’s body found in seafront shelter

Police found a woman’s body in a seafront shelter in the early hours this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the promenade in Eastbourne where the woman’s body was found in the King Edward’s Parade area at around 2.55am.

Sussex Police say inquiries are being conducted into the circumstances of the death, which at this time is being treated as unexplained.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information concerning this incident, and they are asked to contact officers online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Casio.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.