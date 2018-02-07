Crafty fun for kids during half term at Bexhill museum

Children aged 4-10 can experience creative fun at an arts and crafts session at Bexhill museum next Thursday (February 15), 2-4pm.

The theme will be ‘Playing with Paint’. Children can create artworks using drawing, painting and colouring and see a painting by Lancashire artist L.S. Lowry, best known for painting industrial landscapes of the north of England. They can also dress up in costumes, and hats and explore museum galleries which include the Giant Crab, things from Ancient Egypt, dinosaur bones, fashion from the past, teddy bears, dolls, star wars models, Eddie Izzard’s train set, motor cars and more! Entry adult £3, child £2.50 (includes admission to the museum, materials and refreshments). Children must be accompanied by an adult. To book a place call 01424 222058.