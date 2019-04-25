Crews called to fires in the open in Bexhill and Hastings

Firefighters gave been called to extinguish three fires in the open in Bexhill and Hastings in the last few days.

Crews from Bexhill attended a fire in the open on Levetts Wood, Preston Road, Bexhill, at 6.26pm on Tuesday (April 23), the fire service confirmed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service news

Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the fire, the spokesman said.

Later the same evening, five crews were called to a fire in the open in Fairlight Road, in Fairlight.

Firefighters from The Ridge, Hastings, Broad Oak, Wadhurst and Heathfield arrrived at 9.40pm and extinguished the flames, the spokesman said.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, three crews were called to a fire in the open on Lower coast Guard Lane in Fairlight.

Crews from the Ridge, Broad Oak and Hastings arrived at 3.52am and used one hose reel and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

SEE MORE: Thefts reported in Hastings and Rother

Man ‘struck on the head’ and robbed in Hastings street

Thousands of people across East Sussex take heroin and crack cocaine, ‘alarming’ new figures reveal

Small village shop puts Hastings and Bexhill to shame over Mozambique cyclone appeal