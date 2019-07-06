Crews called to skip on fire in Bexhill

Firefighters attended a fire in a skip in Bexhill in the early hours of Friday morning, a spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters from Bexhill were called to the scene in Bancroft Road, Bexhill, a fire service spokesman said.

The crews used one 45mm jet hose and a hydrant to extinguish the fire, confirmed the spokesman.

