Crews called to skip on fire in Bexhill

Firefighters attended a fire in a skip in Bexhill in the early hours of Friday morning, a spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters from Bexhill were called to the scene in Bancroft Road, Bexhill, a fire service spokesman said.

The crews used one 45mm jet hose and a hydrant to extinguish the fire, confirmed the spokesman.

