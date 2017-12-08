Cricket: Sussex women start new season at Brighton venue

Sussex Women will play two matches at The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) next season - after a successful inaugural fixture at the ground in 2017,.

Sussex’s 2018 season begins with two home 50-over matches during the early May bank holiday weekend. Their Royal London One-Day Cup division two campaign gets under way with a match against Derbyshire on Sunday, May 6, at Aldridge centre. The next day sees the side take on Northamptonshire at the Blackstone Academy Ground, sponsored by Hurstpierpoint College.

Sussex’s first away match takes place the following Sunday (May 13) against neighbours Surrey at Reed’s School in Cobham. They return to the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre for an encounter with Essex on Sunday, May 20, before concluding the competition with three away trips.

Sussex play Wales on Sunday, May 27; Devon on Monday, May 28, and finish the 50-over leg of the season with a visit to fellow relegated-side Berkshire on Sunday, June 3. Precise venues for these matches are to be confirmed.

The Sussex women finished seventh out of eight in division one in 2017. Despite recording the same number of wins and losses as sixth-placed Kent and fifth-placed Middlesex, fewer bonus points meant Sussex were relegated.

After finishing third in division one last season, Sussex will be looking to challenge for the ECB T20 Cup in 2018. Sussex will begin the tournament when they play back-to-back matches against Middlesex and Yorkshire in Middlesex on Sunday, June 10. Sussex women then play host to Kent and Surrey at Billingshurst Cricket Club on Sunday, June 17.

Sussex travel to Warwickshire for matches against Birmingham Bears and holders Lancashire on Sunday, June 24, and to Nottinghamshire for fixtures against Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire on Sunday, July 1.

Sussex women, as well as the Sussex Cricket boys’ academy, girls’ academy and girls’ emerging player pathway, are sponsored by the Aldridge Foundation. Sussex women and girls base their training at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre.