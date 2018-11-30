Crime: Hastings man involved in Bourne car crash is sentenced

The driver who failed to stop after an accident in the Bourne in which a man in his 60’s was injured has been sentenced by magistrates.

Andrew Taylor, 27, of Ashburnham Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which his Mercedes vehicle was in collision with another vehicle, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 10.

The incident took place at the Bourne, Hastings, in the early hours of Friday May 4.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. His driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

