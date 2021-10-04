2 boys arrested on suspicion of burglary after break-ins at Hastings play centre

Break-ins have been reported at Clambers in White Rock Gardens. Damage has been caused to the building and equipment, and items stolen.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “On Saturday (October 2), officers arrested two boys on suspicion of burglary. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information about the break-ins, or from anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1047 of 11/09.”