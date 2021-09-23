2 Sussex Police officers hurt attempting to arrest suspected drink driver near Battle

Officers attended Church Road around 7.10pm on Monday (September 20) following reports of a suspected drink driver.

Police said as both officers were trying to arrest the suspect, they suffered injuries to their knees and wrists.

Additional officers attended the scene and helped detain the man and take him into custody.

Police have arrested a man following the incident

Police said Brett Hilton, 42, of no fixed address, was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on yesterday (Wednesday, September 22) and is next due to appear at court in February 2022.

Police said officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Several cars were passing at the time of the incident, and police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.