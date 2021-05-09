21-year-old Hastings man who attacked woman with a machete given jail term

Cian O’Driscoll, 21, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in relation to two assaults against the same woman, Sussex Police said.

The first assault happened on April 24, 2020, at an address in Southdown Avenue. O’Driscoll had turned up at the address, believed to be angry about being given a fraudulent £10 note by a friend of the victim.

A police spokesman said: “When the victim answered the door, he produced a machete. The victim raised her arm to protect her face and as a result, was stabbed in the arm causing an arterial bleed.

Cian ODriscoll has been convicted of two serious assaults in Hastings. Picture: Sussex Police

The injuries required a significant amount of stitches at hospital and have left permanent scarring.”

Due to unrelated matters, the victim did not wish to support a prosecution at the time, the spokesman said, and the matter was filed pending any further developments.

On July 13, 2020, the victim was walking with friends when she was chased by O’Driscoll. She ran off into an alleyway in Frederick Road where he slashed her in the face with a Stanley knife before running away in the direction of Deepdene Gardens.

“The victim again required specialist stitches and has been left with permanent scarring,” said the police spokesman.

“She was told by doctors that she was fortunate not to have lost the sight in her right eye.”

O’Driscoll, unemployed, of Waterside Close, Hastings, was arrested and charged, and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, April 23, police confirmed.

He was given a 14-year sentence for causing grievous bodily harm with intent, five of which are to be served on extended licence.

He was given a two-year sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, to run concurrently.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and having a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place. He was given a two-year sentence for both offences, to run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lotte Scott said: “Both of these vicious and unprovoked assaults have left the victim physically and emotionally scarred.