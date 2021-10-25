A 36-year-old man is arrested over Hastings petrol station robbery: Police say firearm seized
Police investigating a robbery at a garage in Hastings have arrested a man.
Officers were sent to the Esso Service Station in Bohemia Road at around 5.15am yesterday (Sunday, October 24) following reports a man had entered the store in possession of a firearm.
The suspect left shortly afterwards with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, a spokesperson for Sussex police said.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident.
On Sunday evening, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.
He remains in police custody for questioning.
A firearm was found during a subsequent search of an address in the town, and has been seized.
Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 284 of 24/10.