Air rifle seized after trespassing report in Bexhill

An air rifle was seized and three men were spoken to after police received reports of trespassers in Bexhill, according to Sussex Police.

Just before 6.30pm on Wednesday (August 8) police were called to a disused quarry on land at Ibstock brickworks off Turkey Road, Bexhill.

A police spokesman said three men were spoken to and an air rifle was seized, together with some pellets.

No shots had been fired, according to police, and there were no arrests.

Police said they are currently considering whether possible trespass and firearms offences may have been committed.

See more:

Being heroes just for one day to help St Michael’s Hospice

Police appeal after Vespa ‘forcibly removed’ in Bexhill