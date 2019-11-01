Antique clock stolen from house in Rye

An antique clock – thought to be over 100 years old – has been stolen from a house in Rye.

Sussex Police said two men entered the house in South Undercliffe between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Monday, October 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “The clock is described as an ornate antique French ‘very fancy’ clock, thought to be over 100 years old.

“It is about 24 inches tall, 12 inches wide and six inches deep, with brass workings, pale blue paintings on the dials and clock and a large glass decorative dome on the top.

“The suspects are described as between 30-50, quite tall, one of large build and both wearing dark clothing and gloves. One was in a black hooded top and the other had a black hat.

“Anyone with information about the incident or the clock is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1229 of 14/10.”