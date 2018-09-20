Appeal over missing Bexhill man

Police are concerned over a missing Bexhill man, who has not been seen since Sunday (September 16).

Liam Naisby, 30, was last spotted when he said that he was going out to the shops around 2.30pm, but has not been seen since.

Police said it is possible that he may have got on a train and travelled to London.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with dark brown hair and tattoos on his left arm and the back of his right leg.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting serial 1270 of 18/09.