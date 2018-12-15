Appeal to find missing Bexhill woman

Police are concerned for a missing woman from Bexhill.

Leila Chilab was reported missing on Tuesday (December 11) from the De La Warr Road area of Bexhill.

Leila Chilab. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-181215-085716001

Police said the 33-year-old also has links to London and Bristol.

Leila is mixed race, stocky build, around 5ft 4ins tall with short black afro hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve top, a black bag, black joggers and black trainers.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked not to approach her, but to make contact with police immediately on 999 quoting serial 666 of 11/12.