Armed police called to reports of rifle being fired from Hastings window

A 45-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested after reports a rifle was fired from a window.

Police said firearms officers arrested a man in a flat in Hastings on Friday evening (August 2).

Firearms officers were called to the scene

An area around Southdown Avenue was cordoned off following the call just after 7pm and a National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to assist with the operation.

Police said officers gained entry just before 9pm and arrested a 45-year-old man from Hastings on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, firing an air weapon beyond premises and possessing a loaded or unloaded firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place.

He was later released under investigation.

An air rifle was seized by police and removed from the address, added a spokesman.

