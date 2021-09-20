Armed police descend on road in East Sussex after gunshot reports
Armed police responded to reports of gunshots on a road in East Sussex last night (Sunday, September 19).
First Avenue was closed at about 9.30pm and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was called to help with the search for a possible gunman.
"A man was arrested for possession of a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and alarm," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
"He is currently in custody. No one has was harmed."
Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said the incident 'is not terrorist-related'.
He added: "This is a fast moving investigation and I want to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.
"We will continue to have a number of officers in the area while we continue our enquiries and I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding."