Armed police descend on St Leonards property

This is why armed police were in St Leonards last night (September 21).

Sussex Police confirmed it was called at 6.07pm yesterday evening to reports of a domestic incident in Lovat Mead in St Leonards.

Due to the nature of the incident, armed police did attend, a police spokesman said.

They confirmed that they left the scene at 11pm.

A source told the paper that it was due to a man turning up at a property with a shotgun - but the police spokesman could not confirm this.

When asked if any arrests were made, the police spokesman also could not confirm this information.