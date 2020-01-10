Armed police detain knifeman 'who ran towards members of the public' in East Sussex

A teenager was detained after reports of a man armed with a knife in Brighton yesterday afternoon (Thursday), according to Sussex Police

Police said a 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, has been detained under the mental health act.

A spokesman said: "Police were called to a report of man armed with a knife in Lewes Road at 12.07pm.

"As he was approached by firearms officers, he ran towards members of the public. The officers discharged a baton round and tasered him in order to protect the public and ensure his safe detention."

Police confirmed no members of the public were harmed.

Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: "I want to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and our firearms officers responded swiftly to detain the man.

"I would like to thank those members of the public who had seen the man with the knife and quickly reported it to us."